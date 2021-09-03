Navi Mumbai: Demand for electric vehicles increases with growing fuel prices

With the rise of conventional fuel prices, people are now focusing on buying electric vehicles in Navi Mumbai. It is evident with the fact that in the first seven months of 2021, the Deputy Regional Transport office in Vashi has already registered a total of 278 electric vehicles.

The registration number for the August has not yet come. However, officials at Deputy RTO Vashi say that the total numbers of new electric vehicles could be 300.

Last month, the state government had announced a policy for electric vehicles and offered a number of benefits for both buyers and sellers of electric vehicles. In addition, the recent rise in fuel prices has also prompted potential vehicle buyers to think about electric vehicles. In the last year, an established auto company to a new one launched electric vehicles and created enthusiasm among buyers.

“However, in comparison to vehicles run on conventional fuels like diesel and petrol, the number of electric vehicles is very low. But the trend has started diverting towards electric vehicles,” said an official from the deputy RTO Vashi.

According to an official from the Deputy Vashi RTO, between January and July, a total of 278 electric vehicles were registered at the deputy RTO. Of the total 278 electric vehicles, there 150 buses, 58 cars, and 70 two-wheelers. The majority of the electric buses registered are Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport. These buses will soon start plying on road.

Currently, there are charging centres at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also planned to set up more than 30 charging stations across the city to promote pollution-free vehicles in the city.

Among electric vehicles, there are a few categories that do not require registration with the RTO. “Two-wheelers electric vehicles with a maximum speed of 25 km per hour do not require for RTO registration as they fall under the category of bicycle,” said an official from the RTO. Many people who buy two-wheelers for short distances prefer to buy those electric vehicles as they save money and time in RTO registration and safety due to low speed. In fact, many departmental stores are keeping such vehicles for home delivery of goods.

