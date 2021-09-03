Fuel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day; petrol hovers at Rs 107 in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Friday for the second consecutive day.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 101.34 and Rs 88.77 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel prices remained static on Friday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.39 a litre on Friday while diesel rates remained the same and sold at Rs 96.33 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.08 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.72 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 93.38 and Rs 91.84 per litre in both cities respectively.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 a.m. The daily review and revision of prices are based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel consumers can expect the prices to remain unchanged or get some relief by way of a cut in days ahead as global oil is expected to remain soft. Oil cartel OPEC and its allies have agreed to gradually raise production levels that should prevent upward price movement. The concerns on demand due to the pandemic is also affecting oil prices.

After touching the $ 74 a barrel mark last week, benchmark Brent crude is down to about $ 72 a barrel now.

