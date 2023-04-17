 Navi Mumbai: Death toll rises to 13 as 2 more succumb to heatstroke after attending Maharashtra Bhushan event
The victims were admitted to Navi Mumbai municipal corporation hospital and died at night during treatment.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Two more followers or attendees, who attended Maharashtra Bhusan event on Sunday, died due to the heatstroke, increasing the total number of death to 13.

Nine people are still recovering at the hospital.

Vitthal Dake, Deputy Commissioner, PCMC said, "Two more deaths happened at night Gulab baban Patil 55 who was admitted to MGM Kamothe Hospital, and Vinayak Handarkar (54) was admitted to Navi Mumbai municipal corporation hospital and died at night during treatment.

"There were 14 patients admitted to MGM Kamothe out of which seven got discharged while seven are still recovering, 1 patient is admitted to Medicover Hospital and 1 is recovering in NMMC hospital at Kharghar. 18 patients were admitted to Tata Memorial Center Kharghar (Atrec) hospital where 8 died yesterday and the rest of them recovered and got discharged."

