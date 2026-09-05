Navi Mumbai Dahi Handi 2026: HELP Foundation Urges Govinda Groups To Use Safety Belts, Ensure Medical And Emergency Assistance | File Photo (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of Dahi Handi celebrations, HELP Foundation has appealed to organisers, Govinda groups and participants to give top priority to safety and ensure adequate emergency arrangements at celebration venues.

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The foundation has urged organisers to make safety belts mandatory for Govindas climbing the upper tiers of human pyramids, while also ensuring that medical and emergency assistance is readily available at the venue.

“Dahi Handi is a festival of enthusiasm, unity and tradition, but the life of every Govinda is precious. While the height of the human pyramid may reflect the spirit of the festival, safety must remain the top priority. Organisers and Govinda groups should be prepared to respond immediately to any emergency. Our ambulance and relief team will be ready to reach the spot on a single emergency call,” said Gurunath Sathekar, founder of HELP Foundation.

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The foundation stressed that emergencies can arise without warning and that organisers should plan for emergency situations alongside the festivities. It called for collective responsibility among organisers, Dahi Handi mandals and Govinda teams to create a strong safety mechanism.

HELP Foundation has announced that its emergency assistance team will be available during the celebrations. People requiring immediate assistance can contact Hanif Karjik­ar on 8793337890, Amol Kadam on 9970893999, Rajesh Parthe on 9923339833 and Dhananjay Geedh on 8805083393.

For ambulance assistance, people can contact Ankush More on 9145649992, Amit Gujare on 8698697557, Shailesh Mandavkar on 7507311082, Dharma Patil on 8180823916, Yogesh Medhekar on 8605106888 and Shailesh Nandewkar on 8329935033.

“Let the pyramid of celebration rise high, but let the wall of safety rise even higher. The enthusiasm of the Govindas, the responsibility of the organisers and a collective commitment to safety can together make Dahi Handi a safe and joyful celebration,” Sathekar said.