Mumbai Dahi Handi 2026: BMC Reserves 150+ Beds, Emergency Teams On Standby For Govinda Injuries | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: With Dahi Handi celebrations set to take place across Mumbai on Saturday, the BMC and state-run hospitals have gone into alert mode to deal with possible injuries among Govindas. More than 150 beds have been reserved across the BMC’s major and suburban hospitals, while emergency, orthopaedic and trauma teams have been placed on standby.

The arrangements cover the BMC’s 16 suburban hospitals and four major hospitals — KEM, Nair, Sion and Cooper. Hospitals have been directed to ensure adequate stocks of medicines, injections, dressing material and POP are available. X-ray and sonography facilities have also been instructed to remain functional.

Hospitals prepare for injuries

Dr Shailesh Mohite, Director of BMC’s major hospitals, said doctors from the surgery, orthopaedics and ophthalmology departments have been asked to remain alert as fractures and eye injuries are among the common injuries reported during Dahi Handi. Medical emergency, orthopaedic and trauma teams at KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper have also been kept ready.

The state-run JJ Hospital group has made separate arrangements. JJ Hospital Dean Dr Ajay Bhandarwar said 10 ICU beds and 30 emergency ward beds have been reserved for injured Govindas. Additional beds will be arranged if required.

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Previous injuries prompt caution

The preparations come against the backdrop of injuries reported during previous Dahi Handi celebrations. More than 200 Govindas were injured in 2022, while 245 were injured in 2024. Similarly, 318 Govindas had injured in 2025.

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