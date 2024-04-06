Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Station Central Region Arrest Accused In Task Fraud Case, Investigation Underway

Representative Image

The Cyber Police Station Central Region recently made a significant arrest in Navi Mumbai related to a case of task fraud. The suspect, whose bank account was utilized for transactions, was apprehended for his involvement in the fraudulent scheme.

The Scheme And Suspicious Transactions

The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by Amit Patiyan at the Cyber Police Station. Patiyan reported that an individual, operating under the Instagram handle "Coin Switch Recruitment," had offered him a part-time job after engaging with the associated web page. Initially, Patiyan invested funds and completed various tasks, generating profits and establishing trust with the accused.

Subsequently, the accused orchestrated a scheme whereby Patiyan deposited Rs 17.79 lakh into a virtual account, following the accused's instructions. In exchange, Patiyan was assigned multiple tasks. Upon completion, Patiyan's virtual account reflected profits amounting to Rs 18.64 lakh. However, when attempts were made to withdraw the funds, suspicions arose as the transactions failed, prompting Patiyan to seek police intervention.

Arrest And Cooperation Lead To Significant Breakthrough In Cyber Fraud Case

The Cyber Central Police Station initiated an investigation, uncovering that the accused had links to a bank and was profiting from the fraudulent activities. However, attempts to trace the suspect were complicated by inactive contact information and false residency details provided to the bank. Through undisclosed informants, the suspect's location was pinpointed, leading to his arrest with the cooperation of the Khandeshwar Police Station in Panvel. The suspect was found residing in a newly rented accommodation at the time of his arrest.

A police official disclosed that the accused had continuously assigned tasks to Patiyan between September and November while siphoning funds from him. This arrest marks a significant step in combating cyber fraud and upholding the law in the region.