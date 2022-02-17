Navi Mumbai: Cyber police arrest two men for aiding online fraudsters with bank accounts to credit siphoned money

The Central Region Cyber police arrested two men for aiding online fraudsters with bank accounts to credit the money siphoned from victims of online frauds. The arrests were made after the duo's role was established during the probe of a matrimonial-cum-customs fraud, wherein the victim had lost ₹45 lakh. The arrested duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, while the search for the main accused is underway.

Police said that the duo-- Azhar Ansari (21) a Wadala resident and Rajkumar Pandey (37) from Antop Hill, had created over 43 accounts using documents of people who are unaware of the ongoings and had received commission to siphon the money from fraudsters. In the complaint, the 39-year-old woman said that she lost ₹45 lakh kept aside for her marriage to a fraudster, who posed as an NRI and a prospective match. This NRI claimed to have been caught at the Delhi Airport Customs and asked her to wire him money to escape from the clutches of the customs officials.

Probe revealed that the beneficiary account was opened using forged documents as one of the accused has a business of making AADHAAR cards. During the probe, police learnt that the money trail from the fraudsters ended up in one of the accounts in a private bank in Navi Mumbai. "The duo has opened 43 bank accounts in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai using forged documents. We are yet to nab the mastermind and a further investigation is underway," an officer said.

Meanwhile, the cyber police have issued notice to a bank officer at Vashi for helping the accused open the accounts without conducting a physical verification.

