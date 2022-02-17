Indore: Cyber ​​security in power sector needs attention, says Energy secretary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Energy secretary and Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company chairman Vivek Porwal, here on Thursday, laid focus on cyber security in the power sector.

“In the age of IT, we, too, have to pay attention to cyber security, so that the company and the consumer don’t face any problems going forward. If possible, high-level training in cyber security should also be provided to the personnel,” he said while addressing a meeting of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company officials on Thursday.

The energy secretary also stressed the need for integration of technology into the power sector. He stated that consumers get error-free electricity bills. Porwal said that focus should be kept on consumer facilities, besides paying attention to revenue. He also directed officials to carry out civil works at the company’s offices, distribution centres and zones in time.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar spoke about the consumer-friendly works of the IT sector along with efforts being made to reduce the cost of electricity distribution, revenue collection and so forth.

Chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish, executive director Sanjay Mohase, chief engineer SL Karwadia and other senior officers were present.

E-attendance system at West Discom soon

From the new fiscal, employees and officers of West Discom will have to register their attendance through a biometric machine. The objective of West Discom is to ensure timely attendance for speeding up work, saving time and making work paperless as much as possible.

West Dsicom CGM Rinkesh Kumar Vaish said that the company was going to take biometric attendance of employees from the new fiscal. He said that the biometric attendance system is aimed at ensuring that employees and officers reach office in time so that work gets expedited and pendency reduced. He said that e-process should be adopted in all work as far as possible.

Vaish said that the work of corporate social responsibility should also be done in time. He added that training had been made mandatory for the personnel, so that their capacity could be enhanced and an atmosphere of positive attitude created.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:11 PM IST