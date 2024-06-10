Navi Mumbai: Customs Seizes Used Laptops, Computer Parts Worth ₹4 Crore At Nhava Sheva |

Mumbai: On the basis of specific Intelligence developed by the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) (Import) at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva, Navi Mumbai, have made one of the biggest seizure of 4600 old/used refurbished laptops of various brands (Dell, HP, Lenovo & others) and 1546 old/used CPUs, imported from UAE and the supplier is Hong Kong based. The estimated value of the seized smuggled goods is Rs 4.11 crores, the officials informed on Monday.

According to the Customs, upon thorough examination, it was found that the CPUs were used to conceal old and used refurbished branded laptops in good condition. "Importing such goods without proper authorization is restricted as per the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Policy. In a unique modus operandi, the importers were attempting to smuggle old and used laptops by misdeclaring them as motherboard casing etc. through Inland Clearance Depot (ICD) Patparganj, Delhi," said a Customs official.

Following the seizure, the SIIB (Import) conducted multiple simultaneous searches in Mumbai and Delhi, resulting in the arrest of the mastermind cum proprietor of the importing firm. "This action is part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities. In addition to the seizure of smuggled goods, a substantial amount of Rs 27.37 lakhs in cash (sale proceeds of smuggled goods) was also recovered and seized from the importer's premises," the official said.

Further investigation revealed two similar shipments at Delhi Air Cargo Customs. SIIB(I), JNCH officers shared this intelligence with their Delhi counterparts, leading to the interception of a smuggled consignment containing old and used laptops at Delhi Air Cargo. "This remarkable seizure and subsequent arrests of the mastermind by SIIB(I), JNCH is a testament to their unwavering commitment to combating illegal smuggling of restricted/prohibited goods and upholding import regulations for the integrity of the nation's trade ecosystem," said the official.