Navi Mumbai: Customs Seize 40 Metric Tonnes Of Banned Chinese Firecrackers Worth ₹11 Crore At Nhava Sheva

A vigilant team of the Customs Central Intelligence Unit at Nhava Sheva, JNPT intercepted suspicious movement of two containers declared as “mop rod and brush cleaners” for cleaning purpose and seized 40 metric tonnes of banned Chinese fire crackers valued at Rs 11 crore on Friday.

The import of fire works and fire crackers is restricted under the customs rules and needs import license from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) prevent influx of poor quality foreign firecrackers with toxic chemicals like red lead and lithium.

Why the smuggling and how they were busted

The customs officials suspecting the 40 feet containers to be trafficking contraband consignment by unscrupulous impor ters intercepted the cargo movement for physical examination.

The cargo declared as mops and brushes imported from China had contraband consignment of banned fire works and crackers for distribution and sale in India.

"Importers resort to smuggling of foreign origin firecrackers to evade the strict requirements of import licence from DGFT and to meet the demand during festivals and marriage season,” explained a senior customs officials.

The customs will hand over the seized fire crackers to the Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), under the Explosives Rules for safe destruction of the banned fire works.

The customs in Mumbai and adjoining Nhava Sheva is on high alert for illegal imports of foreign origin firecrackers, cigarettes, ethyl alcohol, wildlife apart from gold, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and drug smuggling.