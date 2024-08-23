Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Solves Murder Mystery: Suspect Arrested After 17 Days, Robbery Motive Revealed | FPJ

Unit I of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has detected a murder case which had zero clues about the deceased as well as that of the accused. Initially registered as an accidental death, was converted into a murder case only after the post mortem report revealed the cause of death as stabbing.

A 25 year old man was found dead on the footpath of Thane Belapur road on August 5 which was finally found to have been committed by a 23 year old with an intention of robbery. The deceased was identified as Sushil Kumar Ramsajeevan Vind (25) and the accused was identified as Sameer Amjeet Shaikh (23).

On August 5, at around 2.48 am, a grocery-app delivery boy called up the control room (112) and ambulance (108) to inform that there was a man on Thane Belapur road, near Ghansoli Railway Station who seems injured and has claimed that he was robbed. “Vind was first found by a food-delivery- app boy to whom he told ‘mujhe loota hai’ and the boy then sought help from more people passing by and got Vind, who was on the middle of the road, to a concreted footpath. Among the other people who helped was the grocery-app-delivery boy who then informed the police and the ambulance,” senior police inspector Abasaheb Patil from Unit I, Crime Branch, said. The case has been registered with Rabale MIDC police.

The police patrol team and ambulances reached the spot and kept looking for Vind but could finally locate him only by 7.30 am on the footpath and he was declared dead on admission to the hospital. “It was raining heavily that day. The visibility was poor. The people who saw him on road, probably did not understand that he was injured and bleeding as the deceased too told them that he was robbed and not that he was stabbed. If after informing police one of them stayed there till we reached, he could have been saved by admitting him to hospital at the right time,” Additional Commissioner of Navi Mumbai, Deepak Sakore, said.

The first challenge was to identify the deceased as there was no mobile phone or identity card with him. All that the police found was a small paper with a mobile number and a small diary. The number of the small paper helped them get through one of his cousin brothers who stayed in Mulund.

The brother told the police that Vind used to previously stay in Kalwa and used to sell vegetable for a living but had gone to his hometown in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh last year for his marriage and he came back only on August 1 after he got divorced, to restart his living here. Vind was staying with his cousin in Mulund an don August 4, he left the house saying that he was going to Kalwa to get his phone repaired. As per the cctv footage, Vind was seen walking alone in the Ghansoli area alone in the wee hours of August 5.

“Why he went to Ghansoli is still a mystery as his brother does not know the reason. One possibility is that he would have planned to restart selling vegetable and he was going towards APMC market to get vegetables. He had borrowed Rs 700 from his cousin and Rs 500 from a friend in Kalwa. So he had Rs 1200 with him which was robbed by the accused,” Sakore added.

After going through footages of around 150 cctv cameras, the police finally found that the place from where the body was found, was actually 200 metre away from the actual place where the incident happened which was behind the bushes.

“We found blood stains and the slippers of the deceased from the spot. A very blurry footage of the road installed far away from the road showed a scooty which had dual head light parked on the road side and the biker having a fight with the deceased and eventually the duo is seen going inside the bushes. We started tracing the scooty backwards and finally reached a dead end wherein the scooty was seen parked along with an activa scooty. We then started tracing the active scooty and finally found the owner of the active who told us about Shaikh- the owner the scooty with dual headlight,” Patil said.

Shaikh was then traced to his residence in Ghansoli and nabbed from there on Wednesday night. “Shaikh is a drug and alcohol addict and was in a rehab since last three years. He lived with his mother at the residence of his uncle. The uncle told us that he came out of the rehab around two months ago. But we found that after coming back, he had again started indulging in alcohol. Prima facie we suspect that he was in need of money to buy his alcohol and he decided to rob Vind who was walking along the road alone in the wee hours when not much vehicles pass by,” assistant commissioner of police (crime branch) Ajay Landge said. Vind has confessed to his crime and now the police would be recovering the weapon he used for the crime. The vehicle used has been recovered, said the police.