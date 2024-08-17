Navi Mumbai: Uran Police Solve Murder Case Within 3 Hours After Finding 40-Year-Old Man's Body in Sack; Couple Arrested |

Navi Mumbai: Uran police crack a murder case within three hours of finding a body in a sack at Jasai in Uran, on Saturday morning. The deceased identified as Dattatrey Dutukade (40), who worked as a driver in a Uran based transport company was found dead in a sack that was dumped near a public dustbin in Jasai.

A passerby of the village noticed the white sack and informed the police. “After we got to know of the incident, we along with the forensic team reached the spot and did punchnama. In the course of investigations, we got to know that Dutukade had an illicit relationship with a woman in the area and we started the investigations,” senior police inspector Jitendra Misal from Uran police station said.

While checking the cctv footages of the nearby area, the police found a footage of a couple dragging the sack to dispose and identified them as Balgandharv Ramchandra Gorad (42) and his wife Changuna (32), residents of Jasai. “The murder happened out of illicit relationship. The husband of the lady with whom the deceased was having an affair, planned the murder,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Port) Vishal Nehul, said.

The couple were later found near Panvel State Transport bus stand and were arrested. “They were not carrying any bags with them so we are not sure if they were planning to run away to their home town in Satara,” Misal added. The Gorad couple and the deceased Dutukade, originally hailing from Satara, were known to each other and were working as driver in Uran. Gorad’s children are staying in Satara.

According to police, the wife of Gorad was in a relationship in Dutukade. And her husband had been warning Dutukade to stop the relation. Since Dutukade did not listen to his warning, Gorad decided to kill him and invited for dinner on Friday night and gave him alcohol to drink. After he was intoxicated and fell asleep, Gorad took a rock which was used to wash clothes at home, and smashed his head with it. The couple then put the body inside the sack and dumped it.

“The wife is not involved in the murder but was involved in disposing off the body,” Misal added.