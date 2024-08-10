 Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

Two days after a 20 year old man went missing after jumping into the DPS lake, the body has been found from Diwale creek. On Wednesday evening, Swastik Patil (20) had killed her girl friend Bhavika More (19) by strangulating at Nerul jetty.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 05:09 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Two days after a 20 year old man went missing after jumping into the DPS lake, the body has been found from Diwale creek. On Wednesday evening, Swastik Patil (20) had killed her girl friend Bhavika More (19) by strangulating at Nerul jetty.

Local fishermen had seen Patil jumping into the lake and they tried to rescue, but in vain. Since Wednesday, the rescue operations were on and finally on Friday, the body was found floating at Diwale creek.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed
Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed
Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For Wife
Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For Wife
Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody
Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody
Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide Over Molestation Case
Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide Over Molestation Case

On Wednesday, the couple were seen on CCTV travelling towards the jetty on a bike. The bike belonged to a friend of Patil.

According to police, they were in relationship since two years and two months back the relationship was called off by the girl. It was found that Patil continued to contact the girl and a few days before the murder there was a meeting wherein they had a fight.On Wednesday, Patil asked More to meet him for five minutes and took near jetty wherein the fight escalated which lead to the murder.

The girl was studying at a junior college in Nerul and was a resident of Seawoods whereas the boy was working at a medical store in Panvel and was a resident of Uran village. The couple came into contact via social media.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl From Seawood Found Murdered In DPS Lake, Suspected Killer Missing
article-image

The body of Patil surfaced at Diwale creek almost 2.5 km away from the spot where he jumped. The body was then taken to Vashi municipal hospital for post mortem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed

Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed

Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For...

Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For...

Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody

Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody

Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide...

Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide...

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend