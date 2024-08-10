Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Two days after a 20 year old man went missing after jumping into the DPS lake, the body has been found from Diwale creek. On Wednesday evening, Swastik Patil (20) had killed her girl friend Bhavika More (19) by strangulating at Nerul jetty.

Local fishermen had seen Patil jumping into the lake and they tried to rescue, but in vain. Since Wednesday, the rescue operations were on and finally on Friday, the body was found floating at Diwale creek.

On Wednesday, the couple were seen on CCTV travelling towards the jetty on a bike. The bike belonged to a friend of Patil.

According to police, they were in relationship since two years and two months back the relationship was called off by the girl. It was found that Patil continued to contact the girl and a few days before the murder there was a meeting wherein they had a fight.On Wednesday, Patil asked More to meet him for five minutes and took near jetty wherein the fight escalated which lead to the murder.

The girl was studying at a junior college in Nerul and was a resident of Seawoods whereas the boy was working at a medical store in Panvel and was a resident of Uran village. The couple came into contact via social media.

The body of Patil surfaced at Diwale creek almost 2.5 km away from the spot where he jumped. The body was then taken to Vashi municipal hospital for post mortem.