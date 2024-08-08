 Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl From Seawood Found Murdered In DPS Lake, Suspected Killer Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl From Seawood Found Murdered In DPS Lake, Suspected Killer Missing

Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl From Seawood Found Murdered In DPS Lake, Suspected Killer Missing

The body was identified as that of Bhavika More, a junior college student from Nerul, who was in a relationship with a 22-year-old boy from Panvel identified as Swastik Patil.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl From Seawood Found Murdered In DPS Lake, Suspected Killer Missing | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Even as the murder of 20-year-old Yashashree Shinde from Uran is still fresh in the minds of Navi Mumbaikars, another 19-year-old girl from Seawood was found murdered in DPS lake on Wednesday evening.

According to police, fishermen in the lake who were fishing, first noticed the body and alerted the police. The body was identified as that of Bhavika More, a junior college student from Nerul, who was in a relationship with a 22-year-old boy from Panvel identified as Swastik Patil.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder Kishore Mehta’s Death
Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder Kishore Mehta’s Death
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case

“Prima facie, the girl has died of strangulation. The exact cause of death could be known only after we get post mortem report,” a police officer said. When the police saw the cctv footage of the area, they found the couple going on a two-wheeler towards the lake at around 4 pm but have not found the boy coming back.

Hence it is suspected that he too, after strangulating the girl has jumped into the lake. “The lake is attached to the creek and if the body has gone too far, we will have to wait till it comes up. The operations to find him are on,” the officer added. Police officials from NRI Coastal police station and crime branch were present at the spot after learning of the incident.

According to police, both were in relationship and it is suspected that there could have been a fight between the duo which lead to this. The exact reason can’t be verified as both of them are no more. The girl has a sister and mother while the father had passed away. The mother and her brother ran a photo studio for living. Patil, works at a medical store in Panvel and his father is into construction.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Halts Demolition Of Illegal Religious Structures On Belapur Hills Due To...
article-image

According to police, the families of both Patil and More have been traced and informed about the incident and they were unaware of the relationship. While going to the press, the formalities of registering a FIR with NRI Coastal police was going on.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Horror: 5-Year-Old Dies After Dog Falls On Her From Fifth Floor

Thane Horror: 5-Year-Old Dies After Dog Falls On Her From Fifth Floor

Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder...

Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder...

Thane Crime: 3 Held For Sword Attack On Man At Rabodi, 2 At Large

Thane Crime: 3 Held For Sword Attack On Man At Rabodi, 2 At Large

Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed...

Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed...

Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And...

Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And...