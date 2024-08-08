Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl From Seawood Found Murdered In DPS Lake, Suspected Killer Missing | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Even as the murder of 20-year-old Yashashree Shinde from Uran is still fresh in the minds of Navi Mumbaikars, another 19-year-old girl from Seawood was found murdered in DPS lake on Wednesday evening.

According to police, fishermen in the lake who were fishing, first noticed the body and alerted the police. The body was identified as that of Bhavika More, a junior college student from Nerul, who was in a relationship with a 22-year-old boy from Panvel identified as Swastik Patil.

“Prima facie, the girl has died of strangulation. The exact cause of death could be known only after we get post mortem report,” a police officer said. When the police saw the cctv footage of the area, they found the couple going on a two-wheeler towards the lake at around 4 pm but have not found the boy coming back.

Hence it is suspected that he too, after strangulating the girl has jumped into the lake. “The lake is attached to the creek and if the body has gone too far, we will have to wait till it comes up. The operations to find him are on,” the officer added. Police officials from NRI Coastal police station and crime branch were present at the spot after learning of the incident.

According to police, both were in relationship and it is suspected that there could have been a fight between the duo which lead to this. The exact reason can’t be verified as both of them are no more. The girl has a sister and mother while the father had passed away. The mother and her brother ran a photo studio for living. Patil, works at a medical store in Panvel and his father is into construction.

According to police, the families of both Patil and More have been traced and informed about the incident and they were unaware of the relationship. While going to the press, the formalities of registering a FIR with NRI Coastal police was going on.