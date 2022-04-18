Navi Mumbai: Crime branch seizes contraband worth Rs 29 lakhs in a week

In the last week, the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police seized MD powder and marijuana worth Rs 29 lakhs. Police also arrested two Nigerian nationals with the contraband.

Acting on a tip-off, the central unit of the crime branch arrested two Nigerian nationals along the Palm Beach road with MD power worth Rs 26.04 lakhs under the APMC police station on April 14. Police said they had received information that they were coming near the mall to deliver the contraband. “We recovered a total of 258 grams of MD powder from them,” said Bipin Kumar Singh, commissioner of police.

The two Nigerian nationals were identified as Nizkusi Chinaso Augustine, 31, and Nizkusi Eken Augustine, 28. They reside in sector 18 in Ulwe. They were arrested under sections 8 A, 22 B and 29 of the NDPS Act. Police also recovered three mobile phones worth Rs 24,500 from them. Police said that a similar case under the NDPS Act was registered against Nizkusi Chinaso Augustine at Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai.

In another case, the crime branch carried out raids on April 10, 14 and 17 in Kharghar, Nerul and Sanpada and arrested three persons and seized a total 870 grams of marijuana worth Rs 3.73 lakh from them. They were identified as Wazid Khan, 31, a rickshaw driver, Shobha Subhash Kale and Afsana alias Ruksana Azij Khan.

Commissioner of police, Bipin Kumar Sing said that the Navi Mumbai police has zero tolerance policy on drugs and they have already increased vigil on its trade in the city especially when IPL matches are being held in the city.

