Navi Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Airport Security Worker Stabbed To Death By Ex-Boyfriend In Nerul After Rejecting Marriage Proposal | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 27-year-old e-commerce delivery worker allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend to death near Nerul railway station in Navi Mumbai after she rejected his marriage proposal. The woman succumbed to her injuries at Sion Hospital the following day.

The deceased has been identified as Sadiya Jahir Shaikh (21), who worked as a private security staff member at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The accused, Danish Mohammad Ansari (27), was arrested following the incident.

Woman Attacked Near Nerul Station

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 6.45 am on Tuesday, October 20, near a bus stop outside Nerul railway station.

Ansari allegedly followed Shaikh from GTB Nagar while she was travelling to work. When she reached the bus stop to travel to the airport, he allegedly confronted her over her refusal to marry him.

Following an argument, the accused allegedly stabbed Shaikh multiple times in her neck, chest, abdomen and back before fleeing the spot.

Victim Had Filed Complaints

According to police, both Shaikh and Ansari were residents of Antop Hill in Wadala.

The two reportedly met in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were hospitalised. They subsequently remained in contact and allegedly entered into a relationship. However, Shaikh later rejected Ansari's marriage proposal.

According to reports, she had filed non-cognisable complaints against him in June and on October 14 following confrontations over the marriage proposal.

Victim Shifted Between Hospitals

Following the attack, eyewitnesses rushed the injured woman to NMMC's Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul.

“Eyewitnesses took Shaikh in an autorickshaw to NMMC’s Meenatai Thackeray hospital in Nerul. Later, she was shifted to the ICU at NMMC hospital in Vashi, where her statement was recorded, and an attempt to murder case was registered against Ansari,” police sub-inspector Bipin Tuturwad said, according to a Times of India report.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Shaikh was subsequently referred to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

Accused Arrested, Knife Recovered

Police sub-inspector Tuturwad said the accused was apprehended at his brother-in-law's residence at around 12.30 pm on the day of the incident. Police also recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack.

Murder Charge Added After Death

Despite receiving treatment, Shaikh succumbed to her injuries at Sion Hospital at around 10.30 am on Wednesday.

Following her death, police invoked Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for murder, against Ansari.

The accused was produced before a court in Belapur on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for seven days.

Further investigation into the case is underway.