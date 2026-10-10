Navi Mumbai Crime: Traffic Inspector Spots Injured Man During Navratri Check, Helps Trace Triple Murder Accused

A Navratri security check near Panvel ST bus stand led to the detention of a 44-year-old man wanted in a Buldhana triple murder case after a traffic inspector noticed his hand injury | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 10, 2026: An uncovered injury on his hand and suspicious body language caught the attention of a traffic police inspector during a Navratri nakabandi near the Panvel ST bus stand, leading to the detention of a 44-year-old man wanted in a triple murder case in Buldhana district.

Accused allegedly confesses to triple murder

The accused, Deepak Fatesing Suradkar, allegedly confessed to killing his 75-year-old mother, Saraswati, 48-year-old brother Sanjay and 21-year-old nephew Rajit over a land dispute before fleeing the area.

Police Inspector Subhash Pujari of the Panvel City Traffic Division said his experience in the crime branch had made him particularly observant of people's behaviour.

“Having served in the crime branch, I am used to observing every person. During the nakabandi, I noticed that this man had an injury on his hand, which was surprisingly neither dressed nor covered. His body language also appeared suspicious, so I approached him. Initially, we thought he might have been a victim of an assault. However, after speaking to him calmly and taking him into confidence, he revealed what he had actually done,” Pujari said.

Suspect detained during Navratri drive

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Friday evening, when the Panvel City Traffic Division was conducting a special security drive in view of the Navratri festival, following instructions from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Khade.

According to the police, Suradkar initially evaded questions about his identity and address. However, during further questioning, he allegedly disclosed that he had killed his mother, brother and nephew over a land dispute and fled out of fear of the police.

Buldhana police confirm murder case

Recognising the seriousness of the disclosure, Pujari contacted Chikhli Police Station Inspector Bhushan Gawande and an inspector from the Buldhana Local Crime Branch to verify the information.

The police confirmed that a case had been registered against Suradkar at Chikhli Police Station under Crime Register No. 895/2026 under Sections 103(1), 333, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After being medically examined, the accused was handed over to a team from Chikhli Police Station and the Buldhana Local Crime Branch, which arrived at Panvel City Police Station to take custody of him for further investigation.

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Traffic police team conducts operation

The operation was conducted under Pujari's guidance, with Police Naik Vishwanath Patil, Police Constable Sanjay Ghadge, Police Head Constable Dhembare, Police Naik Keshav Nikam and Police Constable Mahendra Galve participating in the drive.

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