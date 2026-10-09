Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 5 In Illegal CDR, SDR And Mobile Location Data Racket; 2 Are Police Constables

Investigators have seized seven mobile phones and uncovered an alleged network trafficking in confidential subscriber records and mobile tracking information | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five accused from Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar for allegedly supplying call detail records (CDRs), subscriber detail records (SDRs) and mobile phone location data illegally. Among those arrested, two are reportedly serving as police constables in the Jharkhand and Bihar police forces.

According to the police, the case came to light after Crime Branch Unit 12, Dahisar, received confidential information about a man residing within the jurisdiction of Oshiwara Police Station who was allegedly posing as a police inspector to cheat people seeking help in tracing their lost or stolen mobile phones.

The accused had allegedly posted advertisements on his Instagram account claiming that he could recover stolen or missing mobile phones. People who came across the advertisements contacted him on the mobile number mentioned in the posts.

Police said the accused, despite not holding any government position, allegedly introduced himself as “Inspector Sanjay” and collected money from people, promising to recover their phones. During this process, he allegedly obtained CDRs, SDRs and location details of mobile numbers illegally through his contacts.

Crime Branch Action And Seizures

Acting on the information, a Crime Branch Unit 12 team detained the accused on June 22, 2026, near the entrance gate of Ayesha Tower, opposite an HP petrol pump on SV Road in Jogeshwari West. Two mobile phones were recovered from him. Their examination allegedly revealed that he was obtaining subscriber details, call records and location information of mobile numbers through his contacts to trace missing phones.

Following the action, a case was registered under Crime Branch case number 68/2026 under Sections 318(2), 319(2), 204, 223, 351(2), 112(2), 238 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 43A, 66 and 66C of the Information Technology Act, in connection with Oshiwara Police Station FIR No. 935/2026.

Network And Data Recovered

During the investigation, the Crime Branch team identified nine alleged members in the network supplying CDRs, SDRs and mobile phone location data through multiple intermediaries. Of these, five accused have been arrested from Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar.

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Investigators have found that the accused allegedly supplied 50 CDRs, more than 520 SDRs, location details linked to over 550 mobile numbers and information related to more than 420 IMEI numbers. A total of seven mobile phones have been seized from the accused so far.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and establish the extent of the alleged illegal data-sharing operation.

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