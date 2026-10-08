Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 26-Year-Old With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridge In Sion West | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 5 of Mumbai Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and a live cartridge without a valid licence in Sion West on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sahil Nurulhuda Khan (26), a driver and resident of Dahisar Mori, Thakur Pada, Thane district. His native address is in Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The police said that on October 6, Senior Police Inspector Rohini Potdar of Crime Branch Unit 5 received secret information that a man would arrive near Hotel Home Town on LBS Marg, close to the public railway bridge and railway wall, around 6 pm to allegedly sell a pistol and cartridges.

Crime Branch lays trap in Sion

Acting on the information, a team comprising police officers and personnel, along with two panch witnesses and the informant, laid a trap at the spot. The team reached the location in two police vehicles and took positions while keeping the suspected meeting point under surveillance.

At around 6.10 pm, a man matching the description provided by the informant arrived on foot. After the informer identified him, the police team kept a watch on his movements for nearly five minutes. Finding his movements suspicious, the officers surrounded and detained him in the presence of the panch witnesses.

Pistol and live cartridge seized

During his search, the police allegedly recovered a country-made pistol tucked into his waistband along with a live cartridge. The pistol, described as grey in colour and bearing the words “MADE IN USA”, was estimated to be worth ₹10,000, while the live cartridge was valued at approximately ₹500. The total value of the seized property was estimated at ₹10,500.

Police said the pistol and cartridge were separately packed, sealed with the official brass seal of Crime Branch Unit 5 and seized under a panchnama. The accused allegedly failed to produce any valid licence for possessing the firearm and also could not provide a satisfactory explanation about its source.

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Case registered at Dharavi police station

The police further said that the accused was found possessing the firearm allegedly in violation of the prohibitory arms order issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner. A case has been registered against Khan at Dharavi Police Station by Crime Branch Unit 5 under the relevant provisions of law. The seizure and panchnama proceedings were also videographed through the E-Sakshya app, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.

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