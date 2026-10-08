Central Team Begins 4-Day Maharashtra Drought Assessment, To Inspect Crop Losses, Water Scarcity & Fodder Shortages | File Pic

Mumbai: A Central inter-ministerial team has begun a four-day visit to Maharashtra to assess the drought situation and crop damage during the 2026 kharif season. During its October 8-11 visit, the team will inspect drought-affected areas and assess rainfall deficiency, drinking water availability, crop losses and fodder requirements for livestock.

The team is headed by Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. It comprises administrative and technical officials from various Central ministries and departments, including agriculture, water resources, rural development, drinking water, food and public distribution, animal husbandry, finance and NITI Aayog.

State briefs team on drought impact

Following the team's arrival in Mumbai, a meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House in the presence of Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, where the state government made a detailed presentation on the drought situation and its likely impact.

The Chief Secretary drew the team's attention to water scarcity in several parts of the state due to deficient rainfall, the potential need for water tankers, difficulties faced by farmers and agricultural labourers, possible migration of workers and farmer suicides.

Rainfall deficiency and crop losses assessed

A presentation on rainfall patterns, the impact of El Niño on weather conditions and crop damage, along with an assessment of drinking water availability, was given to the team. Moreover, presentations on district-wise information on crop losses, the current fodder situation and projected requirements for the next seven months were also given to the Central team.

Details were shared pertaining to the current tanker-based water supply, the state's water situation compared with the previous three years and villages being considered for tanker supply.

Officials from the Water Resources, Water Conservation, Employment Guarantee Scheme and Energy departments also presented assessments of existing resources and the likely situation over the next seven months. The team was briefed on minor irrigation tanks and the status of water sources in villages.

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Central teams to inspect affected districts

Based on the data and evidence submitted by the state government, the Central team has planned visits to selected districts and locations to assess the ground situation. Multiple teams will travel to different parts of Maharashtra to cover a wider area, accompanied by local officials and experts.

After completing the field inspections, the team will return to Mumbai for further discussions on October 11. The findings are expected to help the Centre assess the extent of drought-related damage and the state's requirements for necessary relief measures.

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