Bhiwandi Civic Headquarters' 'Third Eye' Goes Blind As CCTV Cameras Fail, Metal Detector Lies Defunct For Years | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: Security at the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) headquarters appears to be running on little more than hope, with a large number of CCTV cameras inside the civic building lying defunct. The ageing surveillance network, coupled with poor maintenance and outdated equipment, has rendered the headquarters’ security system largely ineffective.

The six-storey municipal headquarters, which became operational in 2012, was equipped with CCTV cameras at the time. However, in the absence of regular maintenance and timely repairs, several of the cameras have gradually stopped functioning. The contract for the maintenance and repair of the CCTV system also expired around six months ago, further raising concerns over surveillance at the civic headquarters.

Outdated cameras compromise surveillance

The cameras that remain operational are reportedly based on outdated technology and fail to provide clear images. In some cases, footage is also not being properly stored on the Digital Video Recorder (DVR), making it difficult to retrieve recordings when required.

The security lapses are particularly significant given the frequent political confrontations and disputes at the municipal headquarters. Incidents involving heated arguments and physical altercations have occurred during political disputes. CCTV footage can play a crucial role in establishing what transpired during such incidents and identifying those involved. However, non-functional cameras could make it difficult to establish facts or preserve crucial evidence.

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Metal detector and cameras non-functional

The problem is not limited to the CCTV network. The metal detector installed at the main entrance of the municipal headquarters has reportedly remained non-functional for years. Cameras installed outside the cabins of senior officials and elected representatives on different floors of the six-storey building are also reportedly not working, raising further questions over the overall security arrangements.

The responsibility for maintenance of the CCTV system reportedly rests with the civic electrical department. When contacted, Waghmare, Deputy Engineer with the electrical department, could not provide clear details regarding the total number of CCTV cameras installed at the headquarters or how many of them are currently operational.

Civic administration initiates replacement process

The civic administration, however, said it is aware of the limitations of the existing system and has initiated steps to replace it.

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“The cameras installed in 2012 are based on outdated technology. After years of use, the picture quality of several cameras has deteriorated. There is a need to install CCTV cameras equipped with new technology. The administrative process for the same has already been initiated,” said Vikram Darade, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters).

Security and accountability concerns persist

With the municipal headquarters housing key administrative offices and elected representatives, the prolonged failure of its surveillance infrastructure has raised questions over both security and accountability. Until the outdated system is replaced and functional surveillance restored, the civic headquarters’ ‘third eye’ is likely to remain shut when it is needed most.

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