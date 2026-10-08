Maharashtra Coaching Classes Association Seeks Review Of Proposed Rules, Raises 11 Key Concerns | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA) has urged the state government to reconsider 11 provisions in the proposed regulations for coaching classes, arguing that the rules should balance student safety and quality education with the practical and financial constraints faced by coaching centres.

In a representation addressed to School Education Minister Pankaj Bhoyar, the association called for a review of provisions concerning age restrictions, penalties, fire safety clearances, classroom space, fee refunds, sanitation facilities and teacher eligibility, among other issues.

Age restrictions and penalties questioned

The association has proposed replacing a blanket ban on students below 13 years of age with age-appropriate regulations, including limits on coaching hours, adequate breaks, parental consent and child safety guidelines. It said younger students often seek additional academic support, foundation courses and scholarship examination preparation, and that a complete prohibition could affect their learning needs.

Raising concerns over penalties, the association sought a graded system based on the size and turnover of a coaching centre, the nature of the violation and its impact on student safety. It recommended issuing notices and allowing time for rectification in cases involving minor, first-time violations instead of imposing hefty fines immediately.

Fire safety and regulatory representation

On fire safety, the association called for a practical compliance checklist covering fire extinguishers, electrical safety, emergency lighting, first-aid facilities and evacuation arrangements. It also sought transparent inspections, written reports, safeguards for students’ personal data and a formal appeals mechanism before penalties, suspension or closure.

The association further sought representation for two to three MCOA members on the committee framing the final regulations, arguing that coaching operators could provide inputs on ground-level challenges across urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

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Classroom space and refund policies

Questioning the proposed requirement of one square metre of space per student, it said the norm could be difficult to implement in cities such as Mumbai, where commercial rents are high. It recommended assessing usable classroom space, seating arrangements, ventilation and emergency movement requirements collectively.

On fee refunds, the association opposed using a uniform pro-rata formula as the sole criterion, stating that coaching centres incur expenses on faculty, study material, test series and additional lectures before the completion of a course. It sought flexibility to frame transparent refund policies based on course structure and services already provided.

Sanitation and teacher eligibility norms

The representation also called for reconsidering mandatory separate male and female toilets at every centre, while insisting that clean and safe sanitation facilities must remain compulsory. It proposed a five-year registration validity period with a simplified renewal process.

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On teacher recruitment, the association argued that an FIR alone should not automatically disqualify a person from employment, and called for decisions based on the nature of the offence, its relevance to student safety and the status of the legal proceedings. It also sought flexibility in making graduation compulsory for every teacher, proposing that subject knowledge, teaching experience and demonstrated competency be considered alongside formal qualifications.

The association said its suggestions were not intended to oppose regulation but to ensure that the final framework was transparent, proportionate and practical to implement, while protecting students and preserving employment in the coaching sector.

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