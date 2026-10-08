Navi Mumbai Airport Cable Theft Accused Dies In Police Custody After Sudden Health Deterioration, Post-Mortem Awaited | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the theft of electrical cables from the Navi Mumbai International Airport premises died while undergoing treatment after his health suddenly deteriorated in police custody late Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Sanjay Kantu Yadav (38), was arrested by the Navi Mumbai International Airport police on October 4 in connection with a cable theft reported at the airport in June. Yadav, originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Ulwe.

Accused remanded to police custody

According to police, Yadav was arrested at around 3.33 am after an investigation into the cable theft. Before his arrest, he had undergone a medical examination at the Panvel Rural Hospital. He was subsequently produced before a court, which initially granted police custody till October 6 and later extended it till October 8.

Health deteriorates inside police lock-up

Yadav was kept in the lock-up of the NRI Coastal Police Station. Around midnight, the lock-up guard noticed that Yadav was suddenly clenching his fists and that his hands and legs had begun twisting. Police immediately shifted him to the Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul after noticing his deteriorating condition.

He was admitted to the hospital at 12.50 am on October 8 and was declared dead at 1.36 am during treatment by medical officer Dr Ramdas Amburde.

Post-mortem to establish cause of death

"Yadav had not complained of any health issues when he was produced before the court for remand. He had also not reported any illness or previous medical history during his medical examination before the arrest. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination," a police official said.

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The sudden death of an accused while in police custody has raised questions about the circumstances leading to his death. Police said the exact cause was yet to be ascertained and would be established after the post-mortem examination. Further medical and legal procedures are underway.

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