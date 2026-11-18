Navi Mumbai Crime: 20-Year-Old Accused In Fatal Nerul Robbery Was Booked For Murder At 17, Say Police | X

A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the fatal assault and robbery of a 61-year-old senior citizen in Nerul was previously accused in a murder case when he was 17, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Shubham Shailesh Nadkar (20), is a resident of Maharashtra's Raigad district. He was reportedly out on bail in the earlier murder case, as well as a burglary case, IANS quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandesh Naik as saying.

Following his arrest in the latest case, Nerul police are seeking cancellation of his bail in the earlier murder case.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sandesh Naik says, "On November 9, 2026, at Balaji Tekdi, Sector 20, Nerul, near the Jhoting Temple, a senior citizen, Suresh Dinkar Salve, was fatally attacked while he was going to work. This attack was carried out with the intention of robbery. During the course of the investigation, an accused named Shubham Shailesh Nadkar was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and a confidential informant. Upon interrogation, he confessed to two offenses, both of which are cases of extortion registered at the Nerul Police Station. We have solved both cases..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2026

Assault on senior citizen

Nerul police arrested Nadkar for allegedly attacking and robbing 61-year-old Suresh Dinkar Salve in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place on November 9, 2026, near Balaji Tekdi in Sector 20, Nerul, close to the Jhoting Temple.

Salve, a resident of Chembur who worked as a driver for a Navi Mumbai builder, was reportedly heading to work when he was attacked.

According to reports, the confrontation occurred after Salve allegedly objected to a group consuming prohibited substances near the pathway. The attackers allegedly assaulted him and stole his mobile phone, valued at approximately Rs 16,000, along with other belongings.

Salve was rushed to Terna Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after four days of treatment.

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CCTV Footage Helps Police Trace Accused

Sandesh Naik, the assistant commissioner of police, said investigators used CCTV footage and information from a confidential informant to identify and apprehend Nadkar.

“During the course of the investigation, an accused named Shubham Shailesh Nadkar was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and a confidential informant,” Naik said.

The officer added that Nadkar allegedly admitted involvement in two other offences during questioning.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to two offences, both of which are cases of extortion registered at the Nerul Police Station. We have solved both cases,” Naik said.

Police also recovered stolen valuables during the investigation.

Two Minors Apprehended In Connection With Case

Two minors allegedly involved in the assault and robbery have also been apprehended, and sent to an observation home.

Police are continuing their investigation into the fatal assault and the accused's alleged involvement in other criminal cases.

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