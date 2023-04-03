Navi Mumbai: Cricket lovers experience T20 thriller in finale match Panvel Premier League |

Navi Mumbai: The T20 Indian Premier League (IPL) of Cricket has brought a new charm to cricket and many youngsters are making their future in cricket. A large number of cricket tournaments are held in Raigad, especially in Panvel on the line IPL.

Pritam Mhatre, the former leader of the opposition at PMC and president of JM Mhatre Charitable supports cricket tournaments in Panvel with the aim of encouraging the youth from time to time. As a part of it, J.M.M Panvel Premier League was organized by Shreya Sports Koper was organized at Karnala Sports Academy, Panvel from March 19 2023 to April 1, 2023.

10 teams participated in the tournament

On March 19, the league was inaugurated by Mhatre. A total of 10 teams participated in the tournament. The final match was played between both the teams of Samarth Karanjade and Nitin Smriti.

In this Sri Samarth Karanjade team emerged as the winner and received the prize money of Rs 2,00,000 and the trophy.