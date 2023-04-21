 Navi Mumbai: Covid vaccination drive comes to halt due to vaccine shortage; no inoculation in past 21 days
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Covid vaccination drive comes to halt due to vaccine shortage; no inoculation in past 21 days

Navi Mumbai: Covid vaccination drive comes to halt due to vaccine shortage; no inoculation in past 21 days

The municipal corporation has already asked the state government to provide vaccines to resume inoculation drives

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Navi Mumbai: For the last three weeks, there has been no Covid vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai as the civic body does not have vaccines.

The municipal corporation has already asked the state government to provide vaccines to resume inoculation drives. Currently, the city's tally of active cases stands at 218, while 105 fresh cases have been reported in the last two days.

Vaccination drive was stopped from April 1

According to officials from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) health department, the vaccination drive was stopped from April 1. Amid the rising cases, the civic body has increased the testing to 1,000 check ups per day, while it aims for 2,000 tests per day.

Only 18% of eligible citizens have taken the precaution or booster dose

While the NMMC achieved 100% vaccination of the first two mandatory Covid doses, just 18% of eligible citizens have taken the precaution or booster dose, so far. As per the official data, 11,07,000 citizens are eligible for booster. Of them, only 1,93,556 citizens have been inoculated, so far.

To 'boost' the maximum number of people, the Centre had initiated a special drive, offering free precautionary doses to those above 18 years of age. Under the initiative, a total of 83,941 citizens were administered booster doses between July 15 and September 30.

According to a senior civic health official, it has been noticed that Covid's severity has been reduced due to vaccination.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Citizens skip COVID booster doses, only 18% take precautionary shots till March 31
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Covid vaccination drive comes to halt due to vaccine shortage; no inoculation in past...

Navi Mumbai: Covid vaccination drive comes to halt due to vaccine shortage; no inoculation in past...

Mumbai: Ramzan austerities end with Eid celebrations

Mumbai: Ramzan austerities end with Eid celebrations

Central Railway to run Pune-Ajni one way Superfast Special train; check details

Central Railway to run Pune-Ajni one way Superfast Special train; check details

Mumbai: Raut slams MNS chief for attacking Uddhav on 'mishandling' Covid crisis, calls him BJP's...

Mumbai: Raut slams MNS chief for attacking Uddhav on 'mishandling' Covid crisis, calls him BJP's...

Mumbai: 2 years in jail for habitual gold chain snatcher

Mumbai: 2 years in jail for habitual gold chain snatcher