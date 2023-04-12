Navi Mumbai: Citizens skip COVID booster doses, only 18% take precautionary shots till March 31

Navi Mumbai: Only 18 percent of eligible citizens get booster dose of Covid vaccine till March 31 | Representative Image

While Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) achieved 100 percent vaccination of the first two mandatory doses of Covid vaccinations, the number of persons administered the precaution dose is extremely poor. Only 18 percent of eligible citizens have taken the precaution dose in the city.

As per the data shared by the Health Department of NMMC, there are 11,07,000 eligible populations in the city to get vaccinations. But till March 31, 2023, only 1,93,556 citizens have taken precautions. This included the number of people administered with the precautionary dose under the 'Covid-19 Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav'.

Precautionary dose available for those who have completed 6 months

Union Health Department, under the 'Covid-19 Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' for a period of 75 days from July 15 to September 30, citizens above 18 years of age were given free precautionary doses. Those who have completed 26 weeks or six months are eligible to take the precautionary dose. Under the special drive, a total of 83,941 citizens were administered the precautionary doses of Covid vaccination.

NMMC first to complete 100 percent vaccination of both doses

Earlier, the NMMC emerged as the first civic body in MMR to vaccinate its 100 percent citizens with both doses of Covid vaccination. Even for the 75-day Amrit Mahotsav booster dose campaign, the civic body took a number of steps to vaccinate a maximum number of citizens. It kept one of its centres till 10 pm for booster dose vaccination, set up 100 vaccination centres at Ganpati mandal, and set up centres at popular stores like D Mart among others. In addition, the civic body had set up centres at 23 urban health posts and three civic hospitals.

Severity reduced due to vaccination

According to a senior health official of NMMC, even if Covid occurs, it has been noticed that its severity is reduced due to Covid vaccination. Meanwhile, a senior civic official said that they have not received any fresh guidelines and that those who register at Cowin App will be given the precautionary dose free of cost.

However, the Covid vaccination has been stopped in the NMMC area due to the lack of availability of vaccinations. According to a senior official from the civic health department, there is no vaccine available, so the drive has been stopped from April 1.

