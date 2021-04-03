Navi Mumbai: Cops return recovered gold jewelleries, other items worth Rs 35 lakh to original owners

Navi Mumbai police returned gold jewelleries and other items worth Rs 35 lakh to orginal owners during a programme held on Friday evening in Vashi. These items were recovered after the police arrested accused in several house breaking and chain snatching cases, took place during the lockdown period. A total of 31 complainants received their stolen items.

Despite the police force were on COVID 19 duty during 2020, they continued to do their main duty of investigating different cases and solving them. During the year, the police recovered gold jewelleries and other stolen items in house breaking, chain snatching and other crimes worth Rs 3.75 crores. The recoveries were from 10 police stations under the Zone 1.