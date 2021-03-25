Navi Mumbai: Cops lay trap to nab drug dealers, seize heroin worth Rs 6.20 lakh

Two persons who had allegedly transported heroin worth Rs 6.20 lakh to Taloja, were arrested by the Navi Mumbai crime branch early this week.

Acting on a tip-off the police laid a trap and arrested the accused when they brought the contraband to sell. They were booked under sections 21, 29, and 8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“We received information that two persons were coming to Taloja with the contraband. We immediately alerted our officials and deployed them at different places in plain clothes. Within a few hours, they spotted two suspicious-looking persons roaming there. When they checked their pockets, they found 62 grams of heroin with them,” said a crime branch official.