Navi Mumbai cops arrest 2, including Flipkart delivery executive, for stealing mobile phones worth ₹ 3 lakhs | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe-MIDC police arrested a delivery executive and his associate for allegedly stealing mobile phones ordered by customers through e-commerce website Flipkart. Police made the arrests last week and also seized 16 phones worth Rs 3 lakhs from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Nilesh Shirsat (28) and Raju Chedilal Seth (26).

28 Phones worth Rs 5 lakhs stolen, recovered 16 phones

Police said they stole 28 phones of high-end brands worth Rs 5.9 lakhs thus far. Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Zone 1, said they recovered 16 phones in total.

Shirsat was working with Atex Transport Station Services Pvt Ltd in Nerul as an in-house associate; the company is electronic goods' delivery partner for Flipkart.

Company spotted discrepancies during inventory check

The police said that he was stealing mobile phones from the company and gave it to Raju to sell and they used to divide the money from sale amongst themselves.

During an inventory check, senior officials at the company noticed many mobile phones were missing and after scouring through CCTV footage they realised Shirsat had been stealing.

The company filed a complaint against him. Accordingly, he was detained and during interrogation he admitted to the crime. Seth was arrested later.

