Mumbai: Couple held for housebreaking, stealing valuables 

Representative pic

Mumbai: The Nehru Nagar police arrested a Navi Mumbai-based couple within four hours of breaking into two houses in a building at Shell Colony, Chembur, and stealing gold and valuables worth ₹4.85 lakh. The police recovered all the valuables.

The complaint was lodged on Feb 14 by two residents, Avinash Kamble and Javed Shaikh, from the second floor of the building. The police probe involving CCTV camera footage revealed an unknown man entering the building and later walking towards Tilak Nagar railway station, where a burqa-clad woman was seen joining him in the autorickshaw, which was tracked to Kamgar Nagar and Kurla Railway station.

The CCTV camera on the road outside the station captured the vehicle number of the second auto that the couple took. The details of the auto owner led the police to the suspects near Chheda Nagar, where a thorough search of seven hotels stopped at a lodge.

The police team dressed as waiters and staff and laid a trap for the suspect husband and wife, who were arrested the moment they returned. The couple reside in Sanpada and robbed houses for fast money.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held with MD drugs worth Rs 5 lakh

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)