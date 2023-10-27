 Navi Mumbai: 'Congress To Set Up Party Offices In Every Sector,' Says Spokesperson Ravindra Sawant In Juinagar
Navi Mumbai: 'Congress To Set Up Party Offices In Every Sector,' Says Spokesperson Ravindra Sawant In Juinagar

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Recognising the Congress party's unwavering commitment to grassroots initiatives and its sincere service to the people, there is a rising tide of expectations from the public. Understanding that many citizens feel let down by the current government, they are once again turning their hopes towards the Congress.

In response, Navi Mumbai District Congress spokesperson and labour leader, Ravindra Sawant, has announced the opening of Congress offices in every sector, fostering a direct and harmonious connection between the general public and the Congress party.

Ravindra Sawant inaugurated the Congress Party's Public Relations Office in Juinagar Sector 23, marking the fourth such office in Juinagar and Nerul. He spoke passionately about the initiative during the inauguration.

In Juinagar Sector 23, Mahanand Ramraje, the ward President of Juinagar, and Aba Sonavane, Navi Mumbai District Congress Secretary, officially unveiled the Congress Public Relations Office on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Leaders Of Navi Mumbai Congress Attended The Event

Several prominent figures from the Navi Mumbai District Congress, including Secretary Mrs. Vidya Bhandekar, and Ward 86 Congress President Jeevan Gavane, graced the event. Also, in attendance were dedicated Congress workers like Pinto Uncle, Ganesh Ingwale, Uttam Pisal, Rohan Ingwale, Bhanudas Shinde, Tanaji Jadhav, Sunil Pagare, Bhagwan Dolas, Rajendra Chaurasia, Shivaji Mane, Srirang Kumbhar, Ankush Kadam, Prakash Bansode, Balu Dhadel, Srirang Warang, Pandit Javale, Ramesh Ahire, Narsingh Mamadi, Laxman Gaikwad, Seema Wagh, Reshma Pawar, Poonam Salunke, Sunita Kshirsagar, Swapnil Sorte, Sangram Ingle, and a significant number of local residents.

