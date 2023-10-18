Navi Mumbai: Class 3 Student From Panvel School Shines In District-Level Roller Skating Competition |

Navi Mumbai: Swara Sandeep Shetge, a Class III student at Mahatma School of Academy and Sports in Panvel, has achieved remarkable success in the recent district-level roller skating competition. The Raigad District Roller Skating Open Competition for the year 2023-24 took place in Khopoli, organized by the Roller-Skating Association.

During this event, Shetge secured first, second, and third place in the district-level skating competition, along with a gold medal in the rink category. Her exceptional performance in this competition has earned her a spot in the upcoming state-level championship, representing Raigad.

2 Years Of Intense Training

Swara has dedicated herself to the sport of skating for the past two years, diligently training under the expert guidance of her coach, Shivang. Her hard work and commitment have paid off, and she has garnered praise and recognition not only from her school but also from various quarters for her outstanding achievements.

