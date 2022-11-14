Navi Mumbai civic veterinary hospital to be ready by 2023 | Representative Image/ Pexels

Animal lovers and pet owners can heave a sigh of relief as the Juinagar veterinar hospital will be ready by the beginning of next year. Works of the hospital in its final leg with the finishing procedures underway.

The animal hospital is located in Sector 24 in Juinagar. Speaking to FPJ, a senior civic official said that presently, the final work like leectric wiring and other works are underway and it will take another three months to be completed.

According to the veterinary department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the hospital will have modern facilities and state-of-the-art X-ray machines, operation theatres (OT) and isolation wards for animals.

The hospital will have OPD and wards for if an animal requires hospitalisation.

The hospital will have adequate infrastructure and manpower to operate round the clock. At present, pets or animals from the NMMC and PMC are taken to Parel for treatment.