Navi Mumbai Civic Chief Honours Retiring Officials; Expresses Gratitude For Years Of Service

Navi Mumbai: A farewell function was organised at civic headquarters after two employees retired in September 2023. As per the prescribed age from the service of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Suryabhan Kalwar, school principal and Ganesh Bhalerao, Senior Clerk-Tax Inspector retired on September 30.

The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar honoured them with a shawl, badge of honour and books.

List Of Retiring Officials

On this occasion Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole and Vijayakumar Mhasal as well as City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Administration Sharad Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, Deputy Commissioner of Encroachment Department Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Commissioner of Stores Department Mangala Malve and other officers and families of retired employees were present. Narvekar praised the service rendered by the retired employees with a sense of duty and wished them all the best for the future.

