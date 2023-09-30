Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Police Seizes MD Drug Worth ₹6 Lakh From Nigerian National Held In Kharghar

Representational photo |

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar police arrested a Nigerian national and seized methaqualone drug (MD) worth Rs 6 lakh early this week. He had come to sector 13 in Kharghar to sell the drug.

The arrested Nigerian was identified as Chukwuebuka Abel Udeh and the police seized 60 grams of methaqualone drug.

Police Laid Trap To Nab The Accused

Based on the information received, a team led by senior police inspector Rajeev Shejwal laid a trap and caught him with the contraband. “After seeing the police, he tried to run away. However, he was caught and when frisked, 60 grams of methaqualone drug was recovered from him,” said a police official from Kharghar police station.

A case has been registered against him at Kharghar police station. In the Kharghar area, action has been taken against many Nigerian persons in connection with the sale of drugs. Even after that, these types are coming to the fore.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: State Transport Bus Conductor Dies After Container Truck Rams Vehicle Near Rasayani

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)