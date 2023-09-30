Navi Mumbai: State Transport Bus Conductor Dies After Container Truck Rams Vehicle Near Rasayani

Road Accident | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The conductor of the Umarga-Thane route of state transport died after a container truck hit when he was assisting a female passenger in getting down near Rasayani Police Chowki along the Pune Mumbai Expressway on Friday night. The driver of the bus also received an injury on his head.

Container Rammed Into Truck From Behind

According to police, the conductor identified as Shivraj Ram Mali was assisting a female passenger in getting down when a container truck hit the bus. While Mali died on the spot, the driver of the bus identified as Pradeep Laxman Sonawane was admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Rasayani police registered a case of rash driving against the container driver.

Another Incident Reported Recently

An unfortunate incident unfolded on September 20 near Creek Bridge in Vadghar area of Karanjade, Panvel, where an 18-year-old girl, Prachi Wankhede, riding pillion on a motorbike, lost her life in a collision with a tanker. The Panvel City police have initiated legal action against the tanker driver, registering a case of rash driving causing death and launching a search for the driver.

Prachi Wankhede, a resident of Vinayak Aangan in Sector 5A, Karanjade, was the victim in this tragic incident. The mishap occurred at approximately 9:30 pm on September 20 as Prachi was en route to Karanjade with Aniket Thakur, a 17-year-old photographer residing in Jui Nagar.

