Navi Mumbai civic chief Abhijit Bangar inspects pre-monsoon works in two wards; see pics

Abhijit Bangar, the Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai inspected the pre-monsoon works in Koparkhairane and Ghansoli wards on Wednesday.

While inspecting the Koparkhairane ward, Bangar directed officials to clean the nullahs so that the rainwater flows easily and no flooding is reported.

He also directed to ensure that all the flap gates should function properly. He asked to ensure that there should be proper inflow and outflow of excess water from the holding pond in Sector 9.

Bangar further inspected the subway leading to Thane Belapur under the tracks near Koparkhairane railway station. Due to the low-lying area, this underground passage has been facing waterlogging issues during heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. Hence pumps have been arranged for pumping water the commissioner directed to have an additional pump as standby in case of any malfunction of the machine.

So far, the NMMC has completed 80 percent of pre-monsoon works across eight ward

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:20 AM IST