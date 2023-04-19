 Navi Mumbai civic agency issues guidelines to avoid heatstroke
Navi Mumbai civic agency issues guidelines to avoid heatstroke

A special treatment room for heat stroke patients has also been started at Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Nerul, as per civic chief's directives.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Heatstroke | Representative Image

After death of 14 persons at Kharghar event due to heatstroke and rising temperature, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued precautions to be taken to avoid heatstroke.

The civic chief Rajesh Narvekar urged citizens to take precautions in order to avoid serious health effects due to the severe heat witnessed in the city over the past few days.

NMMC advisory

He advised residents to remain indoors during noon, when the heat is at its peak, and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms of heat stroke, such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headache, frequent sweating, fatigue, and occasional seizures.

He also recommended drinking water regularly, wearing light, thin, and cotton clothes, using goggles, an umbrella, or a hat, and carrying a water bottle while traveling.

The civic health department has suggested that persons working in the sun should use a hat or an umbrella on their head and cover their head, neck, and face with wet clothes.

A special treatment room for heat stroke patients has also been started at Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Nerul, as per Narvekar’s directives.

