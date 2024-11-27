Navi Mumbai: CIDCO's 'Select My CIDCO Home' Scheme Receives 92,000 Applications, Registration Extended To December 11

CIDCO | Representative Image

CIDCO’s ‘Select My CIDCO Home’ Mass Housing Scheme has received an overwhelming response of more than 92,000 applications within a period of one month since the launch of the scheme. The extension for the online registration of the scheme has also been granted up to 11th December, 2024 to facilitate more citizens to apply for the scheme.

CIDCO launched ‘Select My CIDCO Home’ Mass Housing Scheme on 11th October 2024 and made available 26,000 tenements under the PMAY for EWS and LIG categories at Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar, Taloja Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli nodes of Navi Mumbai. The unique feature of this housing scheme is that the applicant can select the tenement of his/her choice.

“In addition to affordable prices, this housing scheme provides citizens with an opportunity to experience an enriched lifestyle of Navi Mumbai coupled with excellent infrastructure, connectivity and quality construction,” said a officer from CIDCO.

The extension for the online registration of the scheme has been granted up till 11th December, 2024 to allow more citizens to apply for the scheme and realize their dream of buying their dream home in Navi Mumbai. The extension for the online registration will also provide sufficient time to the applicants for collecting the necessary documents like Income Certificate, Domicile Certificate etc. Also, the condition of submitting the barcoded Domicile Certificate has been relaxed. Now, applicants can submit the non-barcoded Domicile Certificate during online registration. However, before issuing the allotment letter, it will be mandatory for applicants to submit the barcoded Domicile Certificate. The condition of submitting an affidavit/undertaking on Rs.100/- or Rs. 500/- stamp paper has also been relaxed. Applicants can now submit a self-attested affidavit/undertaking on plain paper.

“This housing scheme has provided a golden opportunity to the citizens to realize their dream of owning a home in Navi Mumbai, a city well-equipped with state of the art infrastructure. CIDCO appeals to eligible applicants to apply for the scheme,” the officer added.