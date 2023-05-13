Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to hand over Liquid Medical oxygen cylinders and oxygen tanks to PMC

File Photo

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to hand oxygen storage facilities created during the Covid pandemic to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) free of cost. These medical infrastructures were created during and after wave two of Covid.

As per the decision, CIDCO will hand over 30,000 liters (30KL) and 10,000 liters (10KL) Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks with 2 vaporizers each, 10 cylinders of 240 liters of Liquid Medical Oxygen (DURA) with one vaporizer and 48 cylinders of 46.70L (JUMBO) Medical oxygen to PMC.

'CIDCO fulfilled the medical needs of MMR during pandemic'

"As per the directives of the Maharashtra Government, CIDCO fulfilled the medical needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during the difficult times of the COVID Pandemic. Along with providing excellent infrastructure, CIDCO has always strived to look after the healthcare needs of the citizens. This decision has been taken with an aim to empower public health facilities in the PMB area and make them more efficient.” Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

What CIDCO did during Covid-19 pandemic

The Maharashtra government had directed CIDCO to set up dedicated Covid health centers in the Mumbai metropolitan region to treat more patients during the second wave of Covid in 2021. Accordingly, within a short period of time, CIDCO set up a Covid health center at Cotton Corporation's godown at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai along with Kanjurmarg and Mulund in Mumbai. These 635 bedded health centers at Kalamboli were provided with medical equipment, CCTV systems, public announcement systems, IT, fire fighting systems, oxygen cylinders, oxygen storage tanks etc. For setting up this centre, Rs. 29.79 crore along with consultancy fee was spent by CIDCO.

After handing over the centre to PMC, this centre was inaugurated on October 8, 2021 and its operation was started by the corporation. The centre was later closed by the civic body on February 9, 2023 after a steady decline in the number of COVID patients. After this, CIDCO has decided to transfer medical material costing about Rs 80 lakhs to PMC free of cost.

