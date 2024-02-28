 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Sets Up Kiosks Booking Counter At Taloja & Dronagri Nodes For Mass Housing Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: CIDCO Sets Up Kiosks Booking Counter At Taloja & Dronagri Nodes For Mass Housing Project

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Sets Up Kiosks Booking Counter At Taloja & Dronagri Nodes For Mass Housing Project

The trained staff of CIDCO at Booking Counter will guide the applicants for registration of tenement.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
article-image

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has set up a well-equipped Kiosk Booking Counter facility at Taloja and Dronagri nodes to make the booking easy for 3,322 houses (tenements) made available under its Mass Housing Scheme January - 2024.

The trained staff of CIDCO at Booking Counter will guide the applicants for registration of tenement. The Kiosk Booking Counter will facilitate those applicants who are not able to do online registration on their own or facing problems at the time of online registration. Also, they will guide interested applicants if they have any queries regarding the housing scheme.

CIDCO's Mass Housing Scheme

CIDCO launched Mass Housing Scheme January - 2024 on January 26, 2024. Under the scheme total 3,322 tenements have been made available in Taloja and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai. Out of the total tenements, 312 tenements i.e. 61 in Dronagiri and 251 in Taloja are available for EWS under the PMAY while 3,010 tenements i.e. 374 in Dronagiri and 2,636 in Taloja are available for the General Category. For online application and detailed information of the scheme the following website has been provided https://lottery.cidcoindia.com

All the processes, related to CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme January 2024 from registration application to lottery draw will be conducted in an easy and transparent online manner. The online registration has begun on January 26, 2024. The computerized lottery draw for the scheme will be conducted on April 19, 2024.    

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: No Power At Kharghar CHS For 12 Hours, CIDCO Fails To Pay Dues
article-image

CIDCO has always emphasised to make all the services citizen-friendly. CIDCO has set up Kiosk Booking Counter in Taloja and Dronagiri nodes to make it easy for the applicants to apply for the Mass Housing Scheme. The trained staff of CIDCO at Booking Counter will provide the detailed information of housing scheme and guide for an online registration to the applicants. CIDCO has appealed that maximum citizens should avail the benefit of this booking counter facility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Demands White Paper On City's Water Woes, Blames Long-Running Family...

Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Demands White Paper On City's Water Woes, Blames Long-Running Family...

Mumbai: Art Deco Trust To Showcase 'Architects And Firms That Build Modern Bombay' In 9-Day...

Mumbai: Art Deco Trust To Showcase 'Architects And Firms That Build Modern Bombay' In 9-Day...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Sets Up Kiosks Booking Counter At Taloja & Dronagri Nodes For Mass Housing...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Sets Up Kiosks Booking Counter At Taloja & Dronagri Nodes For Mass Housing...

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED's Nationwide Searches Unveil Complex Trail Of Hawala, Offshore...

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED's Nationwide Searches Unveil Complex Trail Of Hawala, Offshore...

Mumbai: Rare Soft Tissue Tumour Removed From 3-Month-Old's Thigh At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani...

Mumbai: Rare Soft Tissue Tumour Removed From 3-Month-Old's Thigh At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani...