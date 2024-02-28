Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Sets Up Kiosks Booking Counter At Taloja & Dronagri Nodes For Mass Housing Project

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has set up a well-equipped Kiosk Booking Counter facility at Taloja and Dronagri nodes to make the booking easy for 3,322 houses (tenements) made available under its Mass Housing Scheme January - 2024.

The trained staff of CIDCO at Booking Counter will guide the applicants for registration of tenement. The Kiosk Booking Counter will facilitate those applicants who are not able to do online registration on their own or facing problems at the time of online registration. Also, they will guide interested applicants if they have any queries regarding the housing scheme.

CIDCO's Mass Housing Scheme

CIDCO launched Mass Housing Scheme January - 2024 on January 26, 2024. Under the scheme total 3,322 tenements have been made available in Taloja and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai. Out of the total tenements, 312 tenements i.e. 61 in Dronagiri and 251 in Taloja are available for EWS under the PMAY while 3,010 tenements i.e. 374 in Dronagiri and 2,636 in Taloja are available for the General Category. For online application and detailed information of the scheme the following website has been provided https://lottery.cidcoindia.com.

All the processes, related to CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme January 2024 from registration application to lottery draw will be conducted in an easy and transparent online manner. The online registration has begun on January 26, 2024. The computerized lottery draw for the scheme will be conducted on April 19, 2024.

CIDCO has always emphasised to make all the services citizen-friendly. CIDCO has set up Kiosk Booking Counter in Taloja and Dronagiri nodes to make it easy for the applicants to apply for the Mass Housing Scheme. The trained staff of CIDCO at Booking Counter will provide the detailed information of housing scheme and guide for an online registration to the applicants. CIDCO has appealed that maximum citizens should avail the benefit of this booking counter facility.