Navi Mumbai: No Power At Kharghar CHS For 12 Hours, CIDCO Fails To Pay Dues

CIDCO Bhavan | File

The residents of Swapnapurti Housing Society in Sector 36, Kharghar had to remain without electricity for almost 12 hours on Wednesday when the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) cut the power of the society. According to the MSEDC, which is also called, Mahavitaran, the electricity was cut due to non-payment of power bill for two months running into lakhs of rupees.

"Bill pending for the past two months"

“The electricity bill of common supply power was pending for the past two months. Since the payment was not paid for such a long time, we were left with no option but to cut the power,” said an official of Mahavitaran.

Meanwhile, a resident said that the Swapnapurti cooperative housing society has been constructed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). It completed the construction in 2014 and gave the possession of the flats in 2017. There are 3,700 flats across 58 wings and the common power supply was cut from early hours of Wednesday till evening.

"It’s CIDCO which pays the electricity since it has not formed the society yet. It is dilly-dallying over the issue. As a result, the common utilities are still managed by CIDCO and they were supposed to pay the electricity bill, which they haven’t. This has caused trouble and difficulties to the people," a resident of the society said not wishing to be named. All efforts to get in touch with CIDCO officials proved futile.