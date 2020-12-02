Navi Mumbai: CIDCO plans to supply treated water to industrial units in Taloja

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has planned to supply sewage treated water to industrial units in Taloja. The planning agency has already received the feasibility report from a technical consultant and if all goes as per the plan, 30 MLD treated water will be supplied to industrial units by 2021.

Once the plan will be executed, thousands of liters of potable water will be saved from industrial use.

CIDCO’s sewage treatment plant at Kalamoboli has the capacity to treat 50 MLD water daily and it is already functional. At present, at least 20 to 25 MLD sewage water is treated at the plan daily. Similarly, around 25 MLD sewage water is treated at the Kamothe treatment plant.