Navi Mumbai: CIDCO plans to supply treated water to industrial units in Taloja

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has planned to supply sewage treated water to industrial units in Taloja. The planning agency has already received the feasibility report from a technical consultant and if all goes as per the plan, 30 MLD treated water will be supplied to industrial units by 2021.
Once the plan will be executed, thousands of liters of potable water will be saved from industrial use.
CIDCO’s sewage treatment plant at Kalamoboli has the capacity to treat 50 MLD water daily and it is already functional. At present, at least 20 to 25 MLD sewage water is treated at the plan daily. Similarly, around 25 MLD sewage water is treated at the Kamothe treatment plant.
As per the plan, all the treated water will be taken to the proposed Tertiary Treatment Plant at Kalamboli plant and after recycling of the treated water, it will be supplied to industrial units in Taloja. “We have planned to supply a total of 30 MLD water after treatment,” stated a press release issued by the CIDCO.
Sanjay Mukherjee, the vice president and managing director of CIDCO said, "At a time when there is an emphasis on recycling water all over the world, CIDCO's efforts to recycle wastewater is important in terms of water conservation and environment."
Earlier, CIDCO had appointed a technical consultant to prepare a feasibility report and cost of executing the whole project. While the CIDCO did not reveal the cost of the project, it is likely to be operational by 2021. The project includes the upgradation of the Kalamboli Sewerage plant for tertiary level treatment, laying of pipelines from the Sewage Recycling plant to Taloja Industrial Area, maintenance and repair for the next 20 years and charges to be paid to Panvel Municipal Corporation and other administrative expenses.
