CIDCO assures 15000 units of mass housing scheme by March 2021

As part of the mega housing scheme, around 15000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be ready by end of March 2021, said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of City and Industrial Development Corporation limited (CIDCO) after inspecting the constructions site on Friday.

Under the scheme, mega housing projects are being developed on the concept of Transit-Oriented Development and they are coming near railway stations, bus terminal and truck terminals in different parts of the city.

In a tweet, Dr Mukherjee said that the project is designed by the top-notch architects, executed by top construction agencies and supervised by some of the best Engineering Firms of the world. We aim to have 15,000 houses ready as the financial year closes, and bring out a mega scheme of 65,000 affordable houses to be out for booking by the public in the coming year. This is arguably the largest housing project of its type being executed.

On Friday, Dr Mukherjee visited the construction sites at the Vashi truck terminus, Kharghar railway station, Kharghar bus terminus, Kharghar bus depot, Kalamboli bus depot, Panvel Inter State Bus Stand ISBT), New Panvel (W) bus depot, Kharghar sector-43 and Taloja Sector-21, 28, 29, 31 and 37 and took stocks on their completion. The scheme has been divided into four packages and all these above area fall under the package one.

In a press note issued by the CIDCO, Dr Mukherjee said that CIDCO intends to hand over possession of the houses in the first phase of the scheme by the end of March 2021. In addition, the CIDCO will announce new plans of houses in the new year. CIDCO has planned to construct a total of 89771 houses under the PMAY in years to come.

The mega housing scheme was launched in 2018 by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with an idea of housing development on the lines of 'Transit Oriented Development'. As per the plan, the housing complexes will be developed near bus terminal and railway stations to bring down travelling distance and also encourage the use of public transport.