Navi Mumbai: CIDCO offers 63 plots in Ghansoli, Kharghar, New Panvel

Continuing the supply of lands in the satellite city, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with 63 residential plots in Ghansoli, Kharghar and New Panvel nodes for which the filling of e-tenders began on Monday. The minimum offset price of these plots ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

Last month, CIDCO had offered 106 bungalow and row house plots across Navi Mumbai for which the tender will open next week.

Of the 63 plots, Kharghar has maximum 29 plots and its size ranges from 44 sqm to 115 sqm and the offset price is Rs 1,00,000. New Panvel node has 28 plots while Ghansoli has only six plots. The lowest offset price is Rs 70,000 of New Panvel plots.

Last month, CIDCO offered 106 residential plots for auctions in prime locations of Nerul, Kharghar, Ghansoli, New Panvel and Airoli nodes and the minimum offset price is Rs 70,000 while the size of plots ranges between 20 sqm and 436 sqm.

The submission of the bid started on March 1 and interested people can submit the bid till March 23. The e-auction will take place on March 24 and the result will be declared on March 25.

The offset price or the minimum price for bidding ranges between Rs 70,000 per sqm and Rs 1,00,000 per sqm. Kharghar and Ghansoli node has the maximum offset price of Rs 1,00,000 per sqm. At present, the base FSI is 1.1 for these plots. However, the buyers can use more FSI as per the approved Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulation for Maharashtra state as approved by the government of India.

In the last three months, CIDCO has churned out Rs 1200 crores by selling multiple plots across the city. Even, a plot admeasuring in Sanpada and Ulwe crossed Rs 2.5 lakh per sqm.