Navi Mumbai: CIDCO launches housing scheme on Ganesh Chaturthi

CIDCO Bhavan, Navi Mumbai | File

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with a scheme to sell a total of 4158 apartments with 245 shops, 6 commercial premises and plots for different purposes.

As per the vision of the Prime Minister, the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna ( PMY) was announced to create an equal opportunity of "Housing for All" to uplift the economically weaker section of the society. Accordingly, the Government of Maharashtra, under the guidance of Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra State, and Devendra Fadanvis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra State, has also set a target to build affordable houses under the PMAY scheme.

To fulfil this objective, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, CIDCO has come up with a scheme of sale of 4,158 available apartments in CIDCO’s housing complexes. Along with this, CIDCO has launched schemes for 245 shops, 6 commercial premises at railway station complexes and plots for various purposes. This will definitely double the joy of the Ganesh Festival among the various classes in society, like businessmen, developers, and ordinary citizens.

Under the leadership of Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO, the planning agency persistently sells apartments, plots, shops, and commercial premises to all segments of society through various schemes, facilitating economic development of the city and helping to boost Navi Mumbai's commercial abilities to international standards.

By extending his greetings to Ganeshotsav and announcing these schemes, Dr. Mukherjee has paved the way for the citizens, businessmen, and developers to own their homes, offices, and businesses in Navi Mumbai, a city of international repute.

Under the Mass Housing Scheme, the available 4,158 apartments located in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Taloja, and Kharghar nodes of Navi Mumbai have been made available for sale. These 4,158 apartments are available at affordable rates, and out of the total apartments, 404 are available for EWS under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while the remaining 3,754 are available for the general category. For PMAY, the new income slab is up to Rs. 6,00,000 and the subsidy is Rs. 2,50,000. The housing complexes are at prime locations and located in well-developed nodes of Navi Mumbai, which are well-connected through roads, railways and CIDCO’s metro. They are also well-equipped with modern amenities and top-class quality, and the social facilities like schools, colleges, hospitals etc. are available in the nearby vicinity.

Under the other schemes, a total of 245 shops from CIDCO’s housing complexes located in Kharghar, Taloja, Dronagiri, Kalamboli, and Ghansoli are available for sale. Also, a total of six commercial premises, three from Nerul railway station complex and one from Juinagar railway station complex, are available for sale. Along with that, 1 plot for a star-rated hotel, 64 plots for residential use, and 5 plots for residential and commercial use are available for sale.

The detailed information is available at www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in. All the processes, right from the registration to the computerised draw, will be conducted through the transparent online procedure. Applicants are requested to visit the above website to learn about the details of the schemes.