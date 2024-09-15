Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Invites Tenders For Kharghar-Belapur Coastal Road Project; Check Full Details Here

Kharghar-Belapur Coastal Road Project | X/@cbdhage

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) initiated the process for the design and construction of the Kharghar Coastal Road (KCR), connecting Jalmarg Sector 16 in Kharghar to Belapur. The project, aimed at improving access to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), is expected to be completed within 30 months, including the monsoon season.

In August, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) granted Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the road, clearing the way for construction to begin.

Details On Kharghar Coastal Road

The KCR project spans 9.679 kilometres, of which 2.986 kilometres is part of an existing road. According to a report by Lokmat Times, the new road will feature stilt construction and ground-level reclamation, providing better connectivity between key points in Navi Mumbai.

The road will stretch from Jalmarg Sector 16 in Kharghar to the PMAY Housing Scheme near Kharghar railway station, and extend to the underpass near Delhi Public School (DPS) in Nerul. It will run parallel to the NMIA, linking Kharghar station to Belapur, thereby improving travel efficiency in the area.

According to the report citing the tender document, the project timeline is set at 913 days, with the first 90 days dedicated to design and approvals, followed by 823 days for construction and handover. A CIDCO official highlighted that this road will remarkably enhance connectivity between NMIA, the Nerul Water Terminal, Kharghar and the International Corporate Park, which is being developed to mirror the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Usage Of Existing Roads For KCR Project

The new road will also help ease traffic congestion on the Sion-Panvel Highway. The route will start at Jalmarg in Kharghar, pass the Sion-Panvel Expressway via an interchange, and run through Sectors 10 and 11 in Belapur, using existing roads in CBD Belapur.

It will then cross Amra Marg (National Highway 348A) through a vehicular underpass, follow a road along the creek, and connect to an elevated road near the Nerul Water Transport Terminal, ultimately joining Palm Beach Marg near DPS.

Ulwe Coastal Road To Boost Connectivity To Reach NMIA

Additionally, construction has already begun on the 5.8-kilometre Ulwe Coastal Road (UCR), which will provide direct connectivity between NMIA and Atal Setu. Vehicles travelling from Mumbai will be able to use Atal Setu to reach NMIA via the Ulwe Coastal Road, further enhancing access to the new airport.