Navi Mumbai: CIDCO gives plot buyers 9-month time to make payment

In another relief to the real estate sector in Navi Mumbai, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has given a 9-month extension for plot buyers whose payment fell during the COVID pandemic. Plot buyers normally have to make payment within two months after allotment of tender plots.

Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) welcomed the move and said the decision has come as a big relief for developers as they hardly had any business during the lockdown period and they were facing liquidity issues.