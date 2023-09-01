 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Felicitates Children Of Its Employees For Success In SSC, HSC Examinations
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: An appreciation ceremony for the children of CIDCO officers and employees was concluded at CIDCO Bhavan On August 31, 2023. On this occasion, the employees and officers of CIDCO who have achieved brilliant success in secondary and higher secondary school examinations were felicitated. The event has been held annually since 1982.

Various Dignitaries Were Present At The Event

On this occasion Anil Diggikar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, Rajesh Patil, Joint Managing Director - 1, Shantanu Goyal, Joint Managing Director-2, Shri. Suresh Mengde, Chief Vigilance Officer, Faiyaz Khan, Manager (Personnel) and Vinod Patil, President, CIDCO Employees Association along with department heads, officers and employees of CIDCO and meritorious students were present.

“Success or failure is not guaranteed in any field of study, but the education you take definitely helps in developing your personality,” said Diggikar.

A total of 72 students were felicitated on this occasion, including 42 who passed Class X and 30 who passed Class XII.

